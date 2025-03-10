Harvest Regional Food Bank Presents Wine and Jazz Gala

Sponsor

The aroma of gourmet food and wine will join the sounds of Candace Taylor & Trio at the historic Silvermoon on Broad Friday, March 21st beginning at 6:00 pm as Harvest Regional Food Bank presents their annual Wine and Jazz Gala. The event is presented by the Patterson-Troike Foundation and Robbins Toyota.

Expertly selected wines will be paired with gourmet dishes prepared by local restaurants Julie’s Deli & Market, Twisted Fork, Naaman’s Championship BBQ, Benchmark, Lagniappe Specialty Meats and Graham Slam Bakery. In addition to live music from the talented Candace Taylor & Trio, the evening will feature a premier silent auction for guests to enjoy. Adding to the fun will be the Wine Pull where guests have the chance to win a bottle of wine, valued over $100+, with each $25 donation. Additional sponsors of Wine & Jazz include TEXAR Federal Credit Union, Graphic Packaging, State Bank, Ledwell Sons and Enterprises and Wholesale Electric Supply Co.

Tickets are $100 and reservations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-annual-wine-jazz-gala-tickets-1154279042689?aff=oddtdtcreator, calling Harvest Regional Food Bank at 870-774-1398 or visiting the office at 3120 East 19th Street, Texarkana, AR. All proceeds benefit the hunger relief programs of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Harvest Regional Food Bank is Feeding America’s primary hunger relief provider for Bowie County, TX, along with 9 counties in southwest Arkansas, distributing food to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities directly, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program.

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the Feeding America food bank serving Bowie County, TX, as well as Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada, and Columbia Counties, in southwest Arkansas. Our mission is to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Formed in 1989 as a local food rescue organization, Harvest Regional Food Bank now serves as the area’s primary hunger relief provider, distributing nearly 4 million pounds of food in 2024 to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities directly, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and also serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk