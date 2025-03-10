CHRISTUS Health Recognizes Associates for 3,015 Years of Service to the Community

Sponsor

CHRISTUS Health recognized associates this week for their years of excellence and dedicated service to the tri-state community.

Associates with service ranging from five to 50 years were recognized by their peers. The combined service for all the honorees totaled 3,015 years. Notably, Sue Johnson, advocacy and community planning, received her 50-year award.

Among the largest employers in the Texarkana region, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System also honored four associates for 45 years of service:

• Regina Brewer

• Charlotte Fultcher

• Laurie Hines

• Pamela Mills

One associate, Gayla Ritchie, received her 40-year award. In addition, nine associates were recognized for 35 years, 15 associates for 30 years, 13 associates for 25 years, 35 associates for 20 years, 27 associates for 15 years, 38 associates for 10 years, and 113 associates for five years.

“Serving the Texarkana region for more than 109 years, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System takes the opportunity annually to recognize associates and their dedication to delivering compassionate health care to the Texarkana region,” said President Jason Adams. “We are proud of the legacy our associates continue to advance in extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ through their work.”

At this event, 255 associates from the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta and CHRISTUS Health – Pine Street were honored.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

