WASHINGTON, Ark. – Historic Washington State Park will host a “Sweets and Treats” Dutch oven cooking workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The workshop introduces participants to Dutch oven cooking. Park staff will lead participants as they prepare a variety of 19th-century sweets and treats and learn how to use and care for Dutch ovens.
Reservations are required, and the cost is $30 per person. To register, call the park visitor center at 870-983-2684.
About Historic Washington State Park
Historic Washington State Park is a restoration village that interprets life in a 19th-century Arkansas town. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers daily tours of more than 15 historic sites and museums, including the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and the Blacksmith Shop.
Learn more at HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or by calling 870-983-2684.
If you go
What: “Sweets and Treats” Dutch oven cooking workshop
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: Historic Washington State Park, Washington, Ark.
Cost: $30 per person; reservations required
Register: 870-983-2684