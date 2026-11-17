Historic Washington State Park will teach participants to cook 19th-century sweets and treats in Dutch ovens during a workshop Saturday, Nov. 21. Reservations are required.

WASHINGTON, Ark. – Historic Washington State Park will host a “Sweets and Treats” Dutch oven cooking workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The workshop introduces participants to Dutch oven cooking. Park staff will lead participants as they prepare a variety of 19th-century sweets and treats and learn how to use and care for Dutch ovens.

Reservations are required, and the cost is $30 per person. To register, call the park visitor center at 870-983-2684.

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About Historic Washington State Park

Historic Washington State Park is a restoration village that interprets life in a 19th-century Arkansas town. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers daily tours of more than 15 historic sites and museums, including the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and the Blacksmith Shop.

Learn more at HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or by calling 870-983-2684.

If you go

What: “Sweets and Treats” Dutch oven cooking workshop

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Historic Washington State Park, Washington, Ark.

Cost: $30 per person; reservations required

Register: 870-983-2684