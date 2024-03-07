Liberty-Eylau Honors Three Influential Community Members at Annual Breakfast

Sponsor

The Liberty-Eylau Community honored three community members Thursday morning at the annual LEISD Community Breakfast. Awards were given for outstanding community service, educational service, and school spirit.

The C. K. Bender Educational Service Award honors those who have dedicated years of service to LEISD schools. Regina Walker, a 4th grade math and science teacher, at the elementary campus, is the 2024 recipient. Walker is a six-year employee with Liberty-Eylau School District. Since her employment, Ms. Walker has created several innovative initiatives at the elementary campus. Some of these initiatives include Pizza with a Player established with Coach Dewaski Davis, Egg-cellent Review, Nacho Average Leopard Day, and our current behavior initiative, Your Behavior is Right.

The Leopard for Life Award recognizes the outstanding and unyielding support of Liberty-Eylau. The winner of the Leopard for Life Award is Johnnie Porter. She started working for L-E in 1967 as a cafeteria worker. She worked for LEISD for 39 years, ultimately becoming the manager after receiving her manager certification. She attends St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and she also teaches Sunday School APEX. She’s a part of Women of Nobility and She’s involved with the General Mission Group. She is a die-hard Leopard fan, and she can still be found in attendance at any Leopard events.

Timothy Brown received the H. E. Markham Community Service Award. He’s a staple at most all L-E events, district-wide. He is a volunteer firefighter with the Liberty-Eylau Fire Department and he is also a Liberty-Eylau Board of Trustee member. You can catch him at any Leopard athletic event, willing to rake the field, work the concession stand, or assist anyone whenever help is needed. He’s been a resident of Liberty-Eylau for over two decades and every day, you can see the positive impact he has contributed to our community.

In addition to the community awards, LEISD Superintendent Jeff Wright shared many of the district’s accomplishments from the past year with residents. This included accomplishments from the Varsity Band, Varsity Choir, Varsity Baseball team, LEISD’s Jr. ROTC Program, and all student-athletes who have received scholarships in the past year.