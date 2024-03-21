Literacy Council’s 30th Spelling Bee To Have Trivia Twist

Sponsor

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is planning its 30th annual Spelling Bee with a twist this year. Instead of a high-pressure contest with contestants spelling on a stage, this year’s event will function more like spelling, grammar, and vocabulary trivia. The fundraiser is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Silvermoon on Broad. The event will also include a draw down and silent auction.

Jenny Walker serves on the Literacy Council’s board of directors and is part of the committee organizing the event. She said the fundraiser is a long-standing Texarkana tradition and hopes the update brings in more support.

“We have struggled in the last few years to get teams for the Spelling Bee,” Walker said. “I think people have become hesitant to spell very challenging words on a stage in front of an audience. We hope this new approach can be a more inviting way to boost participation in our largest fundraiser of the year.”

Those interested in participating in the spelling, grammar, and vocabulary trivia-style contest can purchase a ticket at the door for $25. The ticket includes dinner. In addition to trivia, the event will also include a draw down with a $5,000 jackpot. Draw down tickets cost $100 and include dinner for two. They can be purchased from any member of the Literacy Council board of directors or online at www.literacytxk.org/fundraiser. Draw down ticket purchasers do not have to be present to win. There will also be a silent auction available for those attending.

The Literacy Council is a Texarkana-based 501c3 non-profit organization and counts on this event each year to cover general operating costs that are often not allowable expenses from grants. For more information on the Literacy Council, visit www.literacytxk.org.

