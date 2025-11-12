Ranchers’ Table to Host 2nd Annual Roundup Fundraiser November 22

Sponsor

New Boston, TX – Ranchers’ Table, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity, will host its 2nd Annual Roundup Fundraiser on Saturday, November 22, at the New Boston Pavilion in downtown New Boston.

The community event will feature a Chuck Wagon chicken-fried steak lunch, live music, a silent auction, craft vendors, door prizes, and a raffle. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and vendors will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the gate for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds support the Ranchers’ Table’s mission to provide high-quality protein to local families in need.

“Thanks to our supporters, Ranchers’ Table has already distributed more than 2,400 pounds of protein to food-insecure households so far this year,” said Rita Smith Vazquez, Secretary of Ranchers’ Table. “The Roundup helps ensure we can continue meeting that need right here at home.”

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or reserve a $25 craft booth, contact Rita Vazquez at 903-277-5256 or visit therancherstable.com and click the event tab.

Join the Roundup—Come hungry. Leave inspired. Help feed your neighbors.