Westside Church of Christ to Host Drive-Through Food Distribution Nov. 15

Sponsor

In a continued effort to support local families facing food insecurity, Westside Church of Christ will host a drive-through food distribution on Saturday, November 15, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at 524 Sowell Lane, Texarkana, AR.

The church will provide 200 food boxes, available on a first-come, first-served basis, with one box per family. Both Arkansas and Texas residents are welcome to participate.

The distribution will be conducted as a drive-through pantry, and all participants are asked to follow parking lot directions to ensure a smooth and safe process for everyone involved.

📍 Event Details

What: Free Food Distribution

Free Food Distribution When: Saturday, November 15 | 9:00–10:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 15 | 9:00–10:30 a.m. Where: Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Ln, Texarkana, AR

Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Ln, Texarkana, AR How: Drive-through only | One box per family | 200 boxes available

For more information, contact the church office or visit in person during weekday hours.