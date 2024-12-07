Riverbend Regional Water System Improvements Program Public Meeting Notice: ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Sponsor
Riverbend Water Resources District with Pape-Dawson Engineers
228 Texas Avenue, Suite A | New Boston, TX 75570
(903) 831-0091 phone | (903) 831-0096 fax
riverbend@rwrd.org
Riverbend Water Resources District (RWRD) has scheduled public meetings in Texarkana and Atlanta to discuss updates pertaining to the Riverbend Regional Water System Improvements Program (RRWSIP).
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Texarkana City Hall – Council Chamber | 220 Texas Blvd.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Atlanta City Hall – Council Chamber | 315 North Buckner St.
The multi-year design and construction initiative will upgrade the water system serving RWRD’s 18 member entities across Northeast Texas. The project begins at Lake Wright Patman and ends on the TexAmericas Center property.
The improved water system will:
Build a new intake, water treatment plant and distribution system;
Satisfy regulatory standards by replacing aging infrastructure;
Improve water quality by addressing sediment and odor caused by the current treatment process; and
Meet the projected water needs of the growing region for the next 50 years.