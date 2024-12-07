Riverbend Regional Water System Improvements Program Public Meeting Notice: ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Sponsor

Riverbend Water Resources District with Pape-Dawson Engineers

228 Texas Avenue, Suite A | New Boston, TX 75570

(903) 831-0091 phone | (903) 831-0096 fax

riverbend@rwrd.org

Riverbend Water Resources District (RWRD) has scheduled public meetings in Texarkana and Atlanta to discuss updates pertaining to the Riverbend Regional Water System Improvements Program (RRWSIP).

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Texarkana City Hall – Council Chamber | 220 Texas Blvd.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Atlanta City Hall – Council Chamber | 315 North Buckner St.

The multi-year design and construction initiative will upgrade the water system serving RWRD’s 18 member entities across Northeast Texas. The project begins at Lake Wright Patman and ends on the TexAmericas Center property.

The improved water system will:

Build a new intake, water treatment plant and distribution system; Satisfy regulatory standards by replacing aging infrastructure; Improve water quality by addressing sediment and odor caused by the current treatment process; and Meet the projected water needs of the growing region for the next 50 years.

During the upcoming public meetings, experts from RWRD and Pape-Dawson Engineers will present the Environmental Assessment, conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for the proposed project route.

The public can review the Environmental Assessment prior to the public meetings at the RWRD office, 228A Texas Ave. in New Boston, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or online at www.rwrd.org/rrwsip/ . A public comment period will be open for 30 days following the meetings.

This project involves the construction of a critical facility in a 100-year floodplain. Alternatives to construction in a floodplain, potential impacts on the floodplain and proposed mitigation measures were addressed during public meetings in March and May 2024.

Related construction may cause land disruptions and a transition in water service. Please visit the project website for more information: www.rwrd.org/rrwsip .

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) allocated $200 million for this project through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund in 2020. RWRD has filed an application for additional project funding with TWDB at P.O. Box 13231, Austin, Texas, 78711-3231. The results of the application process will be published by the TWDB at www.twdb.texas.gov