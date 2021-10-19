Scott Kirby Celebrates the Music of Scott Joplin

Advertisement

Two community organizations, Texarkana Music Teachers Association and the Texarkana Museums System are combining efforts to celebrate American Music Month and Scott Joplin’s Birthday by hosting two events by visual artist and ragtime piano superstar, Scott Kirby, on November 4 at 7 p.m. and on November 6 at 12 p.m. General Admission is free for both events. Private pavilions can be reserved for “A Ragtime Celebration” on November 6. For more information visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call Vicki Carr at 903-277-4124.

On Thursday, November 4, 7:00 pm, at the Texarkana College Music Hall, Mr. Kirby will present personal compositions that accompany his unique artwork featuring rural and small-town life in the central plains of Mid-America. Scott presented this concert, a few years ago, to an enthusiastic audience.

“The concert is unique: a combination of visual art, accompanied by his tender and lyrical music. Kirby’s artistic style is his, alone – especially his sky technique or the portrayal of loneliness with a single light on a dark night in the country – it gives me a deep sense of nostalgia,” says Vicki Carr, a member of TMTA and chair of the TMS Music Heritage Committee.

Advertisement

Kirby’s performance art concert is free to the public and is sponsored by The Texarkana Music Teachers Association and Judy Morgan.

The Texarkana Museums System Music Heritage Committee will host Mr. Kirby’s Ragtime concert on Saturday, November 6, beginning at Noon. “A Ragtime Celebration” is an informal gathering for a Ragtime concert and lunch at the Joplin Mural, 301 Main Street in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. Scott Kirby will again be the featured performer.

“Scott Kirby is one of our favorite ragtime players – in fact he has made several trips to Texarkana, Joplin’s hometown, to play for ragtime events,” says Carol Collins-Miles, coordinator of the downtown celebration on November 6th at Noon. “The Joplin Mural is a perfect place to feature this tribute to music that is truly American and made popular by a son of Texarkana.”



Food vendors will be on hand for attendees to buy a meal. Guests should bring their lawn chairs or other seating. General admission is free but reserved pavilions with tables and seating for up to 8 are available for $250. Reserved pavilions include boxed lunches. To reserve a tent, visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903.793.4831.

“A Ragtime Celebration” is sponsored by the Texarkana Museums System, Mike and Pete Mankins, Whiskey River, Norton-Wood-Floyd Law Firm, The Troike-Patterson Foundation, and Ragland Piano.

