Peak Fighting Presents PFC16 Saturday Night at The Hideout in Downtown Texarkana

Saturday, October 23rd is set to be another incredible weekend for Downtown Texarkana, as the new hot spot The Hideout will be open to the public for the first time with Peak Fighting hosting PFC16 for the opening night of The Hideout! Tickets are already going fast!

The Hideout, which is conveniently located in Downtown Texarkana, is a new event venue designed with 1920’s Gangster history in mind. From the vintage decor, to the dangerously fun murals on the wall, Peak Fighting has found the best new event venue in town to host PFC16. Guests can purchase their tickets to sit and watch the event from varying locations in the new event venue. From the bar, all the way to the front row, these fights are going to be ones that you do not want to miss.

Fights for the PFC16 event will include bouts between Mia Grawe of Houston, Texas and Claire Morella of Mississippi, as well as Bryce Peterson of Belize vs Zeke Wilson of Longview, Texas, and so many more. Fighters will be coming from around the US, and other countries, for the opportunity to participate in PFC16, making this event one you do not want to miss.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Peak Fighting website. There are several different ticket options, and locations available throughout the event venue for visitors to choose from. Ticket prices vary based on location in the venue. From bar seating, to front row viewing you don’t want to miss out on PFC 16!

The Hideout is located at 311 E Broad Street, in Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Doors will open this Saturday starting at 4PM and fights will begin at 5PM. Tickets can be purchased beforehand on the Peak Fighting Website, or you can watch from home by purchasing the Pay-Per-View also available for purchase through the Peak Fighting Website.