Step into the Roaring 1920s at “Bingo Night” Hosted by Age Management & Aesthetics at The Sportsplex

Sponsor

Age Management & Aesthetics, in collaboration with The Sportsplex, is delighted to extend an invitation to an enchanting evening of elegance, excitement, and extraordinary prizes at their Great Gatsby themed “Bingo Night”! Attendees will be transported back to the glamorous era of the 1920s, promising a memorable experience filled with thrilling games and fantastic giveaways.

Scheduled for July 27th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, this captivating event will immerse guests in a series of fabulous bingo games, offering a chance to win exciting prizes that will undoubtedly leave them delighted. With each round, the anticipation and excitement will keep participants on the edge of their seats.

Guests will have the opportunity to sip on signature Prohibition-era cocktails and refreshing beverages, allowing them to soak in the atmosphere of the evening. The vibrant photo booth will be available to capture joyful moments, creating lasting memories that attendees can take home and cherish.

In addition to the thrilling bingo games, “Bingo Night” will feature a stunning fashion show, showcasing the latest styles from Apricot Lane Boutique. Attendees will be inspired by the trendy ensembles and have the opportunity to discover their next fashion statement, as the catwalk unveils elegance and glamour.

This event goes beyond entertainment and fashion, as all proceeds will be donated to The Call, a local non-profit organization dedicated to raising foster care awareness. By participating in “Bingo Night,” attendees will directly make a difference in the lives of deserving individuals within the community, adding an element of philanthropy to an already spectacular evening.

Mark the calendar for July 27th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and join Age Management & Aesthetics at The Sportsplex for “Bingo Night.” This is an opportunity not to be missed, promising an unforgettable night of elegance, excitement, and philanthropy.

