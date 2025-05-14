Texarkana ISD Unveils Mobile STEM Lab, Bringing Hands-On Learning to Students

Sponsor

Texarkana ISD is rolling out an exciting new initiative aimed at bringing cutting-edge STEM education directly to students: the Mobile STEM Lab. This state-of-the-art learning space, custom-outfitted with high-tech equipment, is designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving skills among elementary students.

The Mobile STEM Lab is more than just a classroom on wheels—it’s an innovation hub where students engage in immersive experiences such as coding, robotics, engineering design, and scientific exploration. The lab enhances traditional classroom instruction by integrating hands-on learning with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards while fostering critical thinking and collaboration.

To commemorate the launch of this groundbreaking program, Texarkana ISD, in partnership with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Waggoner Creek Elementary on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The event welcomed educators, community leaders, and families, offering attendees a firsthand look at the lab’s innovative learning environment. Guests enjoyed a grab-and-go breakfast, fresh Local Habit Coffee, and exclusive TISD Tiger fan gear, while students showcased interactive STEM projects inside the lab.

Mindy Gennings, Director of College and Career Readiness, emphasized the significance of the Mobile STEM Lab, stating, “Our goal is to take STEM education beyond the textbook and into real-world, interactive learning environments. By making STEM mobile, we are ensuring students across the district have access to cutting-edge experiences that inspire innovation.” Gennings also highlighted student engagement, noting that many students are even choosing to forgo recess to continue working on STEM projects—a testament to the lab’s impact.

The Mobile STEM Lab has already visited all TISD elementary campuses across the district. It will continue to do so for the remainder of the spring semester, ensuring every student can participate in this dynamic educational experience.

The Future of STEM in Texarkana ISD

Texarkana ISD has long been committed to advancing STEM education, fostering a culture of innovation and preparing students for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The district’s STEM initiative has become a model of excellence, equipping students with 21st-century skills and expanding collaborations with local businesses, industries, and higher education institutions.

With the launch of the Mobile STEM Lab, Texarkana ISD continues to break new ground in education, opening doors to exploration, creativity, and discovery—one stop at a time.

For more information on Texarkana ISD's STEM initiatives, visit their official website.