Texarkana Man Charged With Negligent Homicide In Crash Death Of Hope Woman

HOPE, Ark–A Texarkana, Texas, man is facing charges of negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated, third or more, in connection with a single-vehicle crash last June that took the life of a Hope, Ark., woman.

Xavier Dequan Stewart, 31, allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .124 when tested following a collision in the early morning hours of June 9, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Hempstead County.

Stewart was driving a white 2013 Chrysler 300 while driving westbound on Interstate 30 near the 23 mile marker when he drifted off the roadway and struck a tree, killing 21-year-old Nakhia Javon Booker.

When troopers with the Arkansas State Police arrived shortly after 4 a.m. they were allegedly told by first responders that Stewart had been walking around the north side of the tree line. The troopers discovered a child’s backpack that contained a digital scale and plastic bags.

Stewart allegedly told law enforcement that he was “sleep deprived” and had nodded off behind the wheel, the affidavit said. But a sample of Stewart’s blood allegedly showed that he was well over the legal limit for alcohol at the time of the crash.

Stewart has allegedly been convicted of DWI in the past. Prosecutors are also seeking to enhance the punishment range Stewart faces based on prior felony convictions, records show.

If found guilty of negligent homicide in Booker’s death, Stewart faces five to 30 years in prison, a fine up to $15,000, or both. If convicted of DWI third, Stewart faces up to a year in a county jail and a possible fine of $900 to $5,000.

Stewart is currently free, having paid $2,500, or 10%, of a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Stewart is scheduled to appear this week for arraignment before Circuit Judge Joseph Short.