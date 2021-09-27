Toys for Tots Drive Hosted By Marines of Texarkana

Advertisement

The Marines of Texarkana are hosting a Toys for Tots Event this Saturday, October 2nd, from 1PM-4PM at 2515 College Dr. Texarkana, TX 75501.

The Marines of Texarkana are looking for community leaders to join the fight and help out our less fortunate children in the community. Our fundraiser is a toy drive, with both gates to the compound being open for the community to drive through and drop off unused, unopened toys/bikes/books/batteries.

Your local Marines will be on site with military vehicles as well as military weapons set up for picture opportunities. Starbucks will be providing free coffee and Firehouse Subs will be providing fire hats for the children that come by, as well as coupons for free drinks, chips and subs.

We will also have over 100 free lunches for those that come by as well! We will also have bags filled with coloring books and other Toys For Tots memento’s for the younger children. With your help, the 2021 Toys For Tots 2021 campaign will be one to remember, because every child deserves to experience finding a toy under their tree on Christmas morning.

The local campaign website: https://texarkana-tx.toysforto ts.org/local-coordinator- sites/lco-sites/default.aspx? nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200& nRedirectInd=3

To become a drop off site: https://texarkana-tx.toysforto ts.org/local-coordinator- sites/lco-sites/local-toy- drop-form.aspx?nPreviewInd= 1947&redirectInd=11

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/profi le.php?id=100073107398715