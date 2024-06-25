North Park Road Closure Wednesday as I-30 Widening Project Prepares for Next Phase

Sponsor

The contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation I-30 widening project will be closing North Park Road under I-30 starting Wednesday, June 26th, as contractors prepare for the next phase of roadway widening.

This phase of work includes removing the existing eastbound bridge across the CP-KCS Railroad, building the second half of the new eastbound bridge, and building approximately 4,000 linear feet of the new eastbound traffic lanes. Construction is expected to last around 12 months. The road will be closed to vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

The following is a link to the I-30 Widening Project Public Information page:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/atlanta/i-30-widening-project-4-lane-to-6-lane.html

For questions about this closure and the ongoing project, please contact TxDOT at (903) 838-8574.

