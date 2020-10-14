Sanderson Lane Closed Wednesday Afternoon for Sewer Work

Advertisement

Texarkana Water Utilities will be working on extending a section of the sewer line at 8010 Sanderson Lane in Texarkana, Arkansas commencing Wednesday, October 14th.

Both lanes of traffic, on Sanderson Lane, will be closed starting Wednesday afternoon in order to do a sewer extension.

Road closure signs will be posted; TWU workmen will be in the area. It is anticipated that this project will be completed by Saturday, October 17th.

Sanitary sewer service in the area will not be affected.

TWU apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

