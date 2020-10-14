Woman accused of murdering pregnant New Boston, Texas, woman waives extradition from Oklahoma

Advertisement

IDABEL, Oklahoma: A Simms, Texas, woman accused of murdering a pregnant New Boston, Texas, woman and removing her unborn baby has waived extradition to Texas.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Taylor Parker, 27, waived extradition Tuesday at a hearing in McCurtain County District Court. She is being held in the Idabel City Jail awaiting transport to Bowie County where she is expected to face murder and kidnapping charges.

The body of Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, was discovered at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning at her home on Austin Lane in New Boston.

On Friday, October 9, Oklahoma law enforcement was notified that Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, had arrived at McCurtain Memorial Hospital that morning with a baby she said she had just given birth to on the side of the road. OSBI Agents and Idabel Detectives went to the hospital and learned that Parker had been stopped by a Texas Trooper in DeKalb, Texas. She told the Trooper she just had the baby and the baby wasn’t breathing. At that point, she and the baby were transported by ambulance to the hospital in McCurtain County, Okla. The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the OSBI.

Based on the investigation that was taking place in Oklahoma and Texas, Parker was arrested for the murder and kidnapping of the baby and she was booked into the Idabel City Jail.

