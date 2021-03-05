14-year-old in custody for allegedly shooting mother and her boyfriend

Advertisement

According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, the fourteen-year-old juvenile involved in the shooting of his mother and the mother’s boyfriend on February 27, 2021 has been located and is in custody at this time.

He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with three counts of Domestic Battery in the first degree.

The mother brought the juvenile into the Bi-State Center on Thursday, March 4, 2021, around 1:30 pm and turned him over to the detectives working the case.

No information on when the juvenile is to have his first appearance in court.

