New A&M-Texarkana Graduate Nursing Program to Hold Series of Zoom Information Sessions for Prospective Students

The newest nursing program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, will hold a series of online information and Q&A sessions for students interested in enrolling. The new master’s degree program is set to launch in the fall 2021 semester.

The new degree program is one of only a handful of PMHNP programs in the state. “It’s a program that is in high demand,” said TAMUT’s Director of Nursing Dr. Heather McKnight. “Graduates can work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, private clinics, and state agencies.”

“This new program will help to fill a current healthcare void in our region,” said Julie Durand, PMHNP Program Coordinator. “We’re excited about developing nurses into providers of high quality mental health and psychiatric care.”

Prospective students are encouraged join TAMUT faculty to discuss the upcoming Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, eligibility requirements, the application process, and course maps. There are six scheduled Zoom sessions, and interested students may register for as many as desired. Advanced registration is required to participate in the PMHNP sessions. After registering, the nursing department will send the links to the requested Zoom meetings.

To preregister visit https://tamut.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqd-mhpj8oHNJagJGgT5Z2u6mczIjxh8uJ. The dates for the online information sessions are

• Mar 10, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• Mar 24, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• Apr 7, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• Apr 21, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• May 5, 2021 06:00 p.m.

• May 19, 2021 06:00 p.m.

For additional information about the new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program, visit the program website at https://tamut.edu/Academics/Colleges-and-Departments/CASE/Graduate-Programs/PMHNPP/index.html or email program coordinator Julie Durand at Jdurand@tamut.edu.

