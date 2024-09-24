Arkansas State Police Seizes Over 8 Pounds of Cocaine during I-30 Traffic Stop

Sponsor

HOPE, Ark. — On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 7:42 a.m., Arkansas State Police (ASP) stopped a grey 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer around the 28-mile marker on Interstate 30 East in Hempstead County for a traffic violation.

Troopers searched the SUV and found three bricks of cocaine wrapped in tape in a baby wipes box.

Troopers arrested the driver, Chris Alvarado, 32, of Dallas, Texas, and transported him to the Hempstead County Detention Center. Alvarado is charged with Felony Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.