Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street.

According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.

Officers obtained information at the scene of the alleged suspect, which was described to be a male juvenile. Officers received information from witnesses at the scene that an argument between the victim and the alleged suspect occurred before the shooting. The Criminal Investigation was notified, and detectives arrived at the scene and began following up on all leads and speaking with witnesses. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigation Division currently has an active felony warrant for the male juvenile: Battery in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867).

