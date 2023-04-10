Bail At $1 Million For Allegedly Intoxicated Driver Who Killed 3 Driving To Texarkana Chuck E. Cheese

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A man who was allegedly impaired and driving the wrong direction in the left-hand fast lane on an interstate in Texarkana is being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $1 million.

Richard Garbriel Lopez, 43, of San Antonio appeared before a judge in Miller County for an initial appearance April 3 in connection with a March 28 crash that took the lives of a 7-month-old baby, a 4-year-old child and a 24-year-old woman. Investigators with the Arkansas State Police believe Lopez, who was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang eastbound in the inside westbound lane of I-30 at around 6:30 p.m. that evening when he crashed into a 2017 Kia Optima, according to Arkansas State Police affidavits.

The driver and one adult passenger suffered “life-threatening injuries,” according to the affidavit. Jabrea Conway, 24, and the 7-month-old died at the scene. The 4-year-old died March 30 in a Little Rock hospital. Survivors of the crash told investigators they were on their way from their hometown of Hope, Ark., to Chuck E. Cheese at Central Mall in Texarkana for another child’s birthday party when they were hit near the 2-mile marker in Miller County.

Lopez’s girlfriend allegedly told investigators that “she stopped at the Flying J” truck stop to gas up and that while there, Lopez jumped into the driver’s seat and “took off.” At the crash scene, Lopez allegedly refused to give his name and troopers suspected he was “impaired.”

A person convicted of negligent homicide in Arkansas faces a five to 20-year punishment range. Lopez was initially arrested for two counts of negligent homicide and three counts of first-degree battery, however, prosecutors have not filed an information formally charging Lopez. Given that a third person has died as a result of the crash, Lopez is likely to face multiple felony charges including three counts of negligent homicide and two counts of battery.

After prosecutors make formal charging decisions and the charging document is filed, Lopez will appear in court for arraignment.

He is currently set for a status hearing April 18.

