Bradley Wayne Tibbit, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Tibbit was born on October 1, 1958, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Bradley was a carpenter and a Christian. You always knew where you stood with Bradley. He was honest, hard-working, blunt, and to the point. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to the park. In his early years, he found pleasure in riding his Harley. He had a sense of humor that was out of this world and was a great storyteller. He was also a talented woodworker, but his greatest accomplishment in life was that of a father and grandfather. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, John Wayne and June Tibbit, and one sister, Edith Williams.

He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Jennifer and Allen Cummings of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tabitha Gitzinger of Dayton, Ohio; one son and daughter-in-law: John and Deborah Tibbit of Texarkana, Texas; one stepdaughter, Asia Shelly of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Carol Self of Lone Oak, Texas; Connie Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Alexia Cummings, Matthew Self, Allisyn Cummings, Adam Cummings, and Armani Jordan and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Monday, April 10, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:30 P. M.

Graveside services will be at 4:00 P. M. Monday at Shiloh Cemetery, with Pastor Chip Davidson officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

