Bail At $2M For Hooks Man Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Child He Solicited Online

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 63-year-old Hooks, Texas, man who allegedly flew to Virginia in June to meet a 13-year-old child for sex is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $2 million.

Dennis Lee Chilton allegedly remained in Virginia from June 21 to June 25 and is accused of creating videos involving the sexual abuse of the child which he uploaded to the internet, according to a probable cause affidavit filed this week. Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety obtained a search warrant for Chilton’s residence in Hooks and seized his cell phone during a traffic stop, the affidavit said.

A search of Chilton’s phone allegedly revealed that he had been communicating with the child since last year and that he had hundreds of images depicting the sexual abuse of children on his device. In addition, Chilton’s phone allegedly contained “disturbing images of bestiality,” the affidavit said.

Using items seen in the videos of Chilton allegedly abusing the child, investigators were able to identify the alleged victim in Virginia.

Chilton was booked into the Bowie County jail Aug. 27, records show. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, two counts of promotion of child pornography and a single count of possession of child pornography over 100 but less than 500 images, court records show.

The promotion and possession charges are each punishable by two to 20 years in prison and the solicitation charge is punishable by two to ten years.