Bail at $600,000 for man accused of molesting four girls

Bail has been set at $600,000 for a man accused of sexually abusing four girls he is related to.

Jorge Tomas Pina-Salazar, 42, was arrested last month on multiple felony child sex abuse charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, sexual assault of a child and two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Each charge involves a different girl.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Pina-Salazar faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison without parole. If convicted of any of the other three charges, Pina faces two to 20 years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girls are now all in their early teens but the alleged abuse began when they were much younger. The affidavit identifies the age of one alleged victim as 3 when the abuse began.

The assaults allegedly occurred at a couple of different residences in Bowie County.

Pina-Salazar is being held in the Bowie County jail.

