Grand jury declines to indict man for murder

A Bowie County grand jury has declined to indict a Texarkana man for murder who was arrested in February following a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Sonya Hopkins, 22, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 7 shooting death of Laquinces Scott, according to a press release issued in February by Texarkana, Texas, police.

Scott was found deceased of gunshot wounds at approximately 12:30 a.m. Feb. 7 on the ground behind a building at Woodbridge Apartments.

A grand jury met April 8 and issued a no bill of indictment for Hopkins in the case, according to records. The charge against Hopkins has been dismissed.

