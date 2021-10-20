Bond set at $250,000 for suspect shot by officer at Zapata’s restaurant

Advertisement

Bond has been set at $250,000 for a man who was shot by a police officer in a downtown Texarkana restaurant last week.

Jayden Sledge, 20, was allegedly seen breaking into an SUV parked outside Hopkins Icehouse bar and restaurant the evening of Oct. 13, according to a probable cause document. Sledge allegedly pointed a handgun at and threatened to kill the husband of the vehicle’s owner. A customer at Hopkins notified an off-duty Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department officer who was in the business celebrating the birthday of a family member.

Two off-duty officers chased Sledge as he ran across the street into Zapata’s restaurant on Walnut Street. When approached by an officer in the restaurant, Sledge allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer and fled to a back storage area.

Advertisement

The officer asked customers in the restaurant if any of them had a handgun and borrowed a weapon from one of them before approaching Sledge in the storage area of the restaurant.

Sledge was climbing a ladder and allegedly threatened the officer with the gun before the officer fired a shot, striking Sledge in the arm.

A set of car keys to a Kia Sorento which had been reported stolen from the Central Mall parking lot in Texarkana, Texas, were allegedly dropped by Sledge when he fell from the ladder.

Sledge is being held in the Miller County jail. He has been charged with breaking and entering, theft by receiving and three counts of aggravated assault.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

