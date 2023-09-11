Boutique Hotel Ordered to Close by 5 p.m. Monday

Sponsor

The Boutique Hotel on Stateline Ave. has been ordered to close by 5 p.m. Monday or utilities to the building will be shut off.

The hotel was originally ordered to close by September 5 due fire code violations.

According to property records the hotel is in part owned by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC. A owner of Las Vegas Dragon LLC, Adolfo Orozco, is facing criminal charges in Las Vegas in connection to a fire that killed six people and injured 13 in 2019.

Orozco has pleaded not guilty to six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 21 counts of disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection to the deadly fire.