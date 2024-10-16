Bowie County Grand Jury Indicts Man For Telford Unit Murder

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury on Thursday indicted a man accused of strangling a fellow inmate to death with a cord while serving time last year at the Barry Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas.

Ivan Villalobos, 37, is facing five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the June 10, 2023, death of Trevor Lewis. Villalobos is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million.

According to court records, Villalobos was serving multiple four-year terms for burglary of a building he received in Atascosa County, Texas, in October 2021 at the time of the alleged murder.

Located in South Texas, the county seat of Atascosa County is Jourdanton. Atascosa County court records show Villalobos has multiple convictions for burglary of a building and a prior conviction for cocaine possession.

Bowie County records show that Villalobos’ case was presented to the grand jury by the state’s special prosecution unit and investigated by the Office of Inspector General.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.