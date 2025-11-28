Bowie County Jailers Allegedly Assaulted By Detainee

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Bail amounts total $230,000 for a man accused of assaulting two correctional officers at the Bowie County jail last month, where the man was being held for an alleged parole violation and drug possession.

Trevon Doushea Norton, 32, was being held in a segregated unit known as L-pod in the jail on the fourth floor of the Bi-State Justice Building on Oct. 27 when he and other detainees were instructed to enter their one-man cells for “rack time,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Norton was “aggressive in his tone and stature” with the officers as one walked behind him to ensure that once he entered the cell, the door was securely locked behind him. As the officer attempted to shut the door, Norton allegedly stuck an arm out, preventing its closure, the affidavit said.

Norton allegedly pushed his way out of the cell and punched one officer in the face with a closed fist. As other officers rushed to aid the first officer, Norton allegedly punched another officer.

In addition to the felony drug possession charge and parole hold that had landed Norton behind bars in September, Norton now faces two counts of assault on a public servant.

If convicted, Norton faces two to ten years in prison on each count.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.