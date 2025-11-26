A&M-Texarkana Professor Dr. Larry Davis Named Regents Professor by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana Professor of Economics and Management Dr. Larry Davis was recently named a 2024-2025 Regents Professor by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The Regents Professor Awards program was established in 1996, and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program was created in 1997 to honor employees who have made extraordinary contributions to their university or agency, as well as to the people of Texas. A total of 17 Regents Professors and 13 Regents Fellows were announced by the Texas A&M University System this week. In total, 323 faculty members and 201 agency professionals have been honored by The System since 1996.

“The exceptional achievements of these individuals reflect the very heart of The Texas A&M University System’s mission to serve the state of Texas — a mission rooted in our founding as a land-grant institution,” said Chairman Robert Albritton. “Since the Agricultural & Mechanical College of Texas opened its doors in 1876, our System has carried forward a promise of practical education, research and service for all Texans. These Regents Professors and Fellows embody that enduring commitment, and their dedication will inspire others across our universities and agencies.”

Dr. Davis received his BBA in Marketing from East Texas A&M University in 1965 and completed his MBA there in 1967. He earned a Ph.D. in Economics at the University of Arkansas in 1975. One of the original 11 faculty members hired at the University, Dr. Davis’s 53-year teaching career at A&M-Texarkana began in 1972. Dr. Davis was honored by the A&M-Texarkana Alumni Association as its Distinguished Faculty Member in 2008 and was awarded the Honors Excellence in Teaching award at A&M-Texarkana for the 2024-2025 year as well.

“Dr. Davis is a beloved and well-respected faculty member on the A&M-Texarkana campus. He has spent the majority of his life pouring knowledge into and investing in Texas A&M University-Texarkana students,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “His selection for the prestigious Regents Professor award is well-deserved,” added Alexander. “In his 53-year teaching career he has had a tremendous impact on countless A&M-Texarkana students.”

