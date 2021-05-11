Grand jury indicts DeKalb woman for sex crimes involving teen girl

Advertisement

A DeKalb, Texas, woman has been indicted for two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child for alleged sexual misconduct with a teen girl.

A relative of Kaylynn Nicole Garrett, 25, called police the night of Feb. 24 to report that Garrett had provided girl with “Fireball brand alcohol” and gotten the girl intoxicated, according to a probable cause affidavit. When deputies were on scene at the house in the 6600 block of FM 1840 they were told by one of the residents that the teen girl had made an outcry of sexual abuse against Garrett.

Garrett allegedly touched the girl and made sexually oriented statements about what she wanted to do with her.

Advertisement

Garrett was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The girl allegedly described being sexually assaulted by Garrett during an incident Dec. 28, 2020, in a bunkhouse on the DeKalb property where she resides. The girl reported she was given alcohol by Garrett before she was allegedly assaulted.

If found guilty, Garrett faces 2 to 20 years on each of the four charges. Garrett’s bail is set at $150,000 and she is being held in the Bowie County jail.

Garrett is also being held on a motion to revoke probation she began serving in January 2019 for assault on an elderly person.

