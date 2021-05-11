Faye Farris

Advertisement

Faye Lynn Clements Farris was a devoted wife, mother, granny, sister, and friend. She went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 06, 2021 at the age of 80.

She was born to John and Margie Clements in Barnsdall, Oklahoma. She was a graduate of Barnsdall High School. Faye was an active member of First Baptist Church Texarkana and The Golden Circle Sunday School Class. She worked in banking for most of her working career from Sulphur Springs to Texarkana, where she started working for American National in the portable building and she stayed long enough to retire from Regions Bank.

Faye is preceded in death by her beloved and dependable husband, Don G. Farris.

Faye is survived by her sons Rickey Farris, Jay Farris and his wife Lisa, Randy Farris and his wife Wanda, and her daughter Donna Farris Polizzi and her husband Frank. Her grandchildren Laura Farris Kudrna, Leslie Farris, Burgandy Farris, Don Michael Farris, Wesley Farris, Joey Hollern, and Andy Polizzi.

A celebration of life service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel St., Texarkana, Arkansas.

Her children will be honoring her memory by attending The Golden Circle Sunday School Class and service on May 16, 2021 at First Baptist Church Texarkana Moores Lane.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Golden Circle Sunday school class in care of First Baptist Church Moores Lane or Hospice of Texarkana.