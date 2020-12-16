Grand jury indicts woman who allegedly fled to Mexico after 2012 murder

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a woman last week on a charge of capital murder in the 2012 stabbing death of a Texarkana, Texas, man.

Alana Coleman, 38, was arrested in Mexico in October by U.S. Marshals on a charge of capital murder involving the Aug. 12, 2012, stabbing of Donald Ray Morris. Thursday she was officially charged by indictment with capital murder by the Bowie County grand jury.

She faces life without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Morris’ body was found by police after a manager at the Redwood Apartments at 3400 W 7th Street noticed a broken window with blood on it and blood on the front door of Morris’ apartment. A pair of broken scissors and a broken knife were collected from the scene.

Neighbors of Morris’ reported seeing him the afternoon of his death. They also reported seeing a car Coleman was known to drive when she was allegedly at the complex working as a prostitute. A sample of DNA collected at the crime scene is allegedly a match to Coleman’s DNA and a camera with nude photos of Coleman was allegedly collected as evidence from the crime scene.

In addition to the Capital Murder charge, Coleman also had warrants for Probation Violation/Possession of Controlled Substance and Failure to Appear for a misdemeanor theft charge. Her bond is set at $1 million.

