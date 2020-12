Advertisement

During the recent Texas Music Educators Association Pre-Area Choir Auditions, which were held virtually and through recorded submissions, six Texas High School Choir students were selected to advance to Area Choir Auditions on January 2021.

They are: Jeremy Creek (1st Chair, Bass 2); Madison Frost (1st Chair, Alto 2); Madelyn Snow (1st Chair, Soprano 2); Zane Johnston (4th Chair, Bass 1); Isabel Silva Centeno (4th Chair, Alto 1); Wisdom Alonge (5th Chair, Alto 2).