Inmate Accused Of Escaping From Texarkana Federal Prison In April Indicted

TEXARKANA, Texas–An indictment filed Thursday in Texarkana federal court accuses an inmate of escaping from the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April.

Matthew Walter Kite, 26, was serving a sentence of over five years for his role in a South Texas methamphetamine trafficking organization when he allegedly escaped April 24 from the Texarkana FCI, court records show. Kite was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison by a federal judge in the Western District of Texas in September 2021 and was being housed at the Texarkana prison when he allegedly escaped from custody.

Kite was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Williamson County jail July 24, records show. Kite is from Leander, Texas, a town in Williamson County near Austin.

Kite is currently being held in a federal lockup in San Antonio, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. According to the BOP, Kite will have finished serving his time on the drug offense in April of next year. However, if convicted of escape, he faces up to five additional years behind bars.

He also faces the possibility of a fine up to $250,000, according to a penalty notice attached to the indictment.

Kite has not yet appeared before a federal judge on the escape charge. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards is representing the government.

The case is currently assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in the Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division.