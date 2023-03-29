Inmate’s Contraband Phone Leads To Ex-Telford CO’s Bribery Charge

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas–The discovery of a cell phone in the cell of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate has resulted in a bribery charge for a former correctional officer at the Barry Telford Unit near Texarkana.

Matthew Duane Adams, 30, is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $75,000 on charges of bribery and prohibited items in a correctional facility, according to records which show he was booked March 22 after being arrested by the Office of the Inspector General.

Adams allegedly agreed to bring in “sheets,” paper soaked in drugs like methamphetamine, PCP or synthetic marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit. The bribery scheme allegedly began to unravel Dec. 12, 2022, when a small cell phone was found by officers during a search at the prison.

A forensic review of the cell phone allegedly revealed that Adams had repeatedly carried in “sheets” for the inmate in exchange for money paid via a cash transfer application. Excerpts from text messages allegedly showed Adams was concerned because he was being required to remove his socks as searches of those entering the prison, even employees, became increasingly thorough, the affidavit said.

The inmate reportedly assured Adams that he could pass through security checkpoints easily with the “sheets.”

Adams’ number was allegedly stored in the phone contact list under the name “Money Train,” and the inmate is an alleged member of the Bloods, a well-known street gang. Adams and the inmate allegedly traded dozens of messages related to the exchange of money for drug deliveries in November and December 2022.

If found guilty of bringing contraband into the prison, Adams faces two to ten years in prison. If convicted of bribery, he faces two to 20 years.

Adams is the third person to be arrested by Texas Office of Inspector General investigators and charged with bribery in connection to their work as a Telford employee in the past six months.

