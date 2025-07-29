Lynn McDowell Announces Candidacy for Miller County Judge

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Longtime Miller County resident and public servant Lynn McDowell has officially announced his candidacy for Miller County Judge in the upcoming 2026 election. McDowell will run on the Republican ticket in the March 3 primary.

A lifelong resident of Miller County, McDowell has spent decades serving the community in a variety of leadership and public safety roles. He and his wife, Vicki, have been married for 44 years and raised two sons, Nicholas and Nathan. The couple are also proud grandparents to six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

McDowell recently retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after 35 years in management—a career he says instilled in him the importance of hard work, accountability, and teamwork.

His public service experience spans more than three decades. He served on the Miller County Quorum Court from 1989 to 1997, where he chaired both the Budget Committee and Smith Park Committee. During that time, McDowell helped secure a grant that led to the creation of the Smith Park gun range, a project he describes as one of his proudest accomplishments.

McDowell has also worked in law enforcement and court security. From 2001 to 2016, he served as an auxiliary deputy for Miller County. He currently works as Chief of Court Security for the 8th South Judicial Circuit Court and has served as constable since 2023.

“I’m committed to addressing the needs of our county, improving infrastructure, and ensuring responsible management of resources,” McDowell said. “I will bring the same dedication, integrity, and experience to every decision I make.”

McDowell emphasized his deep roots in the county and his lifelong dedication to public service in asking voters for their support.

“I humbly ask for your support and your vote. Together, we can build a brighter future for Miller County,” he said.

The Republican primary election will be held on March 3, 2026.