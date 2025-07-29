TexAmericas Center and TX-PACE Authority to Host Webinar on Leveraging Public Incentives for Business Growth 

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced its second webinar focused on helping businesses unlock the full potential of public incentives. The webinar will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST on August 5 in partnership with the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy (TX-PACE) Authority, a nonprofit that supports commercial and industrial property owners in financing energy and water efficiency upgrades.

The webinar will feature experts with deep experience across both the public and private sector:

▪ Andrew Hill, Vice President of Finance at TexAmericas Center, specializes in financial planning and budgeting, helping organizations turn strategy into sustainable operations. ▪ Dub Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at the TX-PACE Authority, brings decades of expertise in clean energy financing and infrastructure development.

▪ Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center, has led successful incentive strategies that help businesses accelerate their Speed-To-Profit.

During the webinar, business owners can expect to gain valuable insight into a wide range of financial tools and incentive programs designed to support growth and innovation. The topics will include federal tax incentives such as opportunity zones and tax credits. Attendees will also learn about grants, loans, and support programs offered through agencies like the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. In addition, the session will highlight state and local incentives, including infrastructure support programs tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across different regions.

The TX-PACE program offers commercial and industrial property owners a strategic advantage by enabling critical infrastructure upgrades with little to no up-front cost. Through long-term, low-cost financing, TX-PACE helps businesses improve their competitiveness by implementing energy-efficient improvements such as lighting retrofits, heating and cooling system upgrades, and enhanced water efficiency systems.

These upgrades reduce operating expenses while supporting sustainability, a key driver in today’s business landscape.

“TX-PACE is a premier financing tool that empowers businesses to make smart infrastructure upgrades without the burden of up-front capital,” said Taylor. “It’s a solution that not only strengthens a company’s bottom line through lower operating costs but also advances long-term sustainability goals. I’m excited to join the upcoming webinar and share the range of opportunities TX-PACE offers to help businesses invest in their future.”

As businesses face increasing pressure to operate efficiently and stay competitive, TexAmericas Center sees its role not just as a location provider, but as a strategic partner in long-term success.

“At TexAmericas Center, we pride ourselves on being a can-do organization that helps businesses accelerate Speed-To-Market,” said Hill. “This webinar will help business owners understand the full range of incentives and funding programs available to support their growth. Our goal is to demystify these opportunities and show companies how to take full advantage of them to strengthen operations and improve long-term success.”

In today’s ultra-competitive business climate, gaining an edge often comes down to strategic access to capital and incentives. Programs like TX-PACE, along with federal, state, and local support tools, give businesses the opportunity to lower costs, modernize infrastructure, and improve operational efficiency.

“Being able to connect business owners with these types of incentives and infrastructure upgrades is a game changer,” said Voyles. “These tools improve the bottom line not just in the short term through cost savings, but over the long term by enhancing efficiency and resilience. They help businesses lead in their industries, stay competitive, and grow with confidence in a rapidly changing market.”

The webinar will provide valuable insights for businesses exploring facility upgrades, clean energy solutions, or strategies to strengthen their position. Attendees will learn how to navigate a wide range of programs that drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and support long term profitability. This event serves as a timely and practical resource for companies looking to remain competitive in today’s evolving economic landscape.

Register now: Click here to sign up

To learn more about TexAmericas Center, head to: https://texamericascenter.



About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For six consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2025. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

About Texas PACE Authority: Texas PACE Authority (TPA), the nonprofit administrator of more than 100 local TX-PACE programs, is leading the charge for energy and water efficiency in Texas. TPA is on a mission to empower commercial, industrial, and multifamily property owners across Texas to make energy and water saving upgrades that save money, benefit the environment, and help their communities. We work with local governments, lenders, service providers and all other stakeholders to make businesses more profitable, save natural resources, and revitalize communities across Texas. To date our efforts have facilitated more than half a billion dollars in new investment in Texas. Learn more at www.texaspaceauthority.org.

###