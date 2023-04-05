Man Accused Of Choking Pregnant GF Allegedly Tried Hickeys To Hide Evidence

Advertisement

HOPE, Ark.–A Hempstead County man has been charged with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault for alleged misconduct involving his parents and an expectant girlfriend.

Marcus Dove Jr., 19, is accused of choking a woman Jan. 8 while the two were on the porch at his parent’s house, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman reportedly told officers that Dove cursed her before placing his hands around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe.

“[The woman] advised that Marcus attempted to cover the marks up on her neck with hickeys,” the affidavit said.

That assault was reported on Jan. 9 when members of the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office were called to Dove’s parent’s home in Hope. Dove had allegedly become angry with his father and appeared to be ready to strike him when his mother stepped between them, according to the affidavit.

Dove allegedly threatened to kill his parents if they called the police.

Deputies observed marks on the girlfriend’s neck which corroborated her account of events the day before and documented red marks on his mother’s arm stemming from her intervention in the confrontation between him and his father.

Dove is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and with terroristic threatening. Both offenses are punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, if there is a conviction.

The case is currently pending before Circuit Judge Joseph Short in the Eighth North Judicial Circuit.

