Advertisement

Lorane Pree Jones 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday March 28, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jones was born November 26, 1951 in Lewisville, Arkansas. She retired from the Miller County Sheriff Department and was a member of St. James Baptist Church.

Survivors include her Son: Samuel (Mary) Wicks, her Granddaughter: Vanessa Wicks, her Sister: Dorothy Pree Martin, her Best Friend Forever: Ollie Davis, her Bonus Sister: Birdie Akins, five Aunts: Marzan Daphny, Gertude Pree, Margaret Pree Robinson, Murlee Ligans, Deloris Pree; one Uncle: Johnny (Debra) Pree and a host of Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, Friends, Adopted Family, Former Co-Workers and her Church Family.

Advertisement

Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 PM Friday, April 7th at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Public viewing will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at St. James Baptist Church. Memorial service will immediately follow under the officiation of Pastor Michael Green. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

