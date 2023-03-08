Man Accused Of Eating Bag Of Weed After Hitting Girl With Mop And Throwing Brick At Her Mom

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly hit a 10-year-old girl in the head with a mop handle during an assault on her mother involving a brick is also accused of eating a bag of marijuana while handcuffed.

Carrington Williams-Morgan, 25, was arrested Feb. 27 by Texarkana, Texas, police after they received two calls that led them to a house in the 2000 block of Main St., according to a probable cause affidavit.

A caller to 911 at around 5:30 p.m. told dispatchers there was “a whole bunch of domestic violence going on” at Carrington’s residence. Unable to find any disturbance, patrol officers left but were recalled to the area around 6:15 p.m. by someone reporting that Carrington was chasing a woman and had thrown a brick at her.

When they arrived, officers reportedly found a 10-year-old girl outside who was visibly upset. The girl allegedly told them Carrington had been assaulting her mother when he hit her in the side of the head with a mop handle in the backyard. She told them Carrington had chased her mother afterward and she wasn’t sure where they were.

The girl reportedly told them that “the last time she saw her mother she was running down the street screaming for help” and that Carrington had “assaulted her mother multiple times in the past.”

She also told them Carrington might have taken her mother’s phone.

Fearing for the woman’s safety, an officer entered through a window. The woman came into the room where the officer was and remained there while police “cleared” the house. Carrington was allegedly found hiding behind a door in the bedroom and once discovered, immediately began yelling at the woman to tell them nothing had happened.

When officers searched Carrington at the time of the arrest, they allegedly found a bag of suspected marijuana in his pockets along with a metal fork and a lighter. The items were placed on the top of a patrol and Carrington was instructed to take a spot in the unit’s back seat, the affidavit alleges.

Instead, Carrington allegedly stepped onto the side of the cruiser and used his mouth to grab the bag. An officer took his arm and pulled him from the car and told Carrington to spit the bag out.

“I then observed Carrington swallow the marijuana intentionally destroying the evidence,” the affidavit said.

Carrington was arrested for misdemeanor family violence assault and felony charges of tampering with evidence and injury to a child. Court records show his bonds on those charges total $30,000 and that he remains in the Bowie County jail. Booking records show he is 6’7 and weighs 200 pounds.

If convicted of either of the felony charges Carrington faces two to 10 years in prison and a possible fine. Court records show that the misdemeanor assault charge has not been filed in County Court at Law, however, he has been named in a filing charging him with misdemeanor resisting arrest, an offense punishable by up to a year in the county jail.