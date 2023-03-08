Man who ran from Miller County now in custody

Advertisement

A man who ran from Miller County deputies attempting to place him under arrest is now in custody.

Bradley Linn is behind bars this morning after Texarkana, Texas Police got an anonymous tip that he was at the Exxon gas station in the 4400 block of W. 7th Street. Officers Jordan Starkey and Karey Parker then found him hiding in the restroom inside the business and arrested him without incident.

Linn escaped from Miller County authorities on Monday after they tried to serve a felony warrant on him when he came to court. He bolted out of the Sheriff’s Office building on East Street and quickly disappeared in the woods. They searched that day but never found him.



He was booked into the Bi-State Jail a few minutes ago and will be extradited back to Arkansas in the next day or so to deal with the charges there.