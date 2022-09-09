Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman & Girls Facing 51 Felony Charges

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom is facing 51 felony counts of invasive visual recording in Bowie County.

Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, was convicted in 2017 of secretly recording a girl in Cass County. He was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office after a woman and her husband found a digital recording device taped under a bathroom cabinet in their home Dec. 5, 2021. Dee was reportedly a longtime friend of the husband and had been living in a trailer on the couple’s property with full access to their house while they were home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The SD card from the device recovered in December allegedly depicted images of the couple’s 11-year-old daughter as she disrobed and showered. The wife contacted the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office a second time in February.

She reported that Dee’s sister had contacted her about some items Dee reportedly left in her care after the recording device was located in the bathroom but before his arrest. The box of Dee’s possessions allegedly included additional devices and printed photographs of the 11-year-old, her mother and another daughter whose age is not identified.

Dee was indicted for a single count in March. Last week a Bowie County grand jury issued six more indictments which list a total of 50 additional counts of invasive visual recording involving the mother and both daughters. The recordings were allegedly made between Aug. 29, 2021, and Dec. 5, 2021, according to court records.

Each count is punishable by six months to two years in a state jail. However, prosecutors may seek to enhance the punishment range based on Dee’s previous conviction for the offense in Cass County.

Dee has been in custody since his arrest Dec. 7, 2021, with bonds totaling $100,000. He is scheduled to appear next month before 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

