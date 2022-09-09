Courthouse Square Connections Initiative to Bring Light to Downtown

Advertisement

The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is setting their sights on additional upgrades to the United States Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrades will feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons.

The total project cost is $150,000. So far, $87,500 has been raised. Current funding sources include Texas Commission on the Arts ($27,500), Patterson Troike Foundation ($20,000), the City of Texarkana Arkansas ($20,000), and the City of Texarkana Texas ($20,000).

The project will illuminate the outside of the building at night and is anticipated to be completed for Texarkana’s 150th founding celebration in 2023.

“This project is more than just an installment of lights. It’s an opportunity to illuminate an area of our growing downtown, furthering the development and revitalization that’s already happening in a big way. This lighting is going to add to our community celebrations, enhance the safety of our downtown, and serve as a symbol of unity for Texarkana, USA. It’s going to be awesome,” stated Dr. Ben DuBois, member of the Courthouse Square Connections group.

According to his website, artist Bill FitzGibbons has fabricated sculptures for over thirty years; during his career he has completed over 30 public art projects and performances in five countries including Reykjavik (Iceland), Helsinki (Finland), Braunschweig (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden), and Yorkshire (UK). The Texas State Legislature announced FitzGibbons as the Official State Artist, during the 82nd Legislative Session in 2012. With an environmentally conscious approach to public art, FitzGibbons has embraced the use of computerized LED lighting systems to illuminate structures of all types.

The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is composed of David Orr, Jay Ellington, Dr. Ben DuBois, Andrew Clark, Tyler Richards, Kayla Wood, Brandy Early, Natalie Haywood, Keith Beason, Jennifer Unger, and Velvet Cool.

For more information, or to donate to the project please call Natalie Haywood at 903-792-7191.

