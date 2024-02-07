Man Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Teen In Texarkana Pet Store

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A DeQueen, Ark., man has been charged with indecency with a child for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl and forcing her to touch his privates in an aisle at a local pet store last month.

Juan Hernandez, 22, was arrested Jan. 25 for allegedly touching the girl inappropriately Jan. 14 while at Pet Smart on Richmond Rd., according to a probable cause affidavit. Hernandez and the teen reportedly began talking about pet snakes while at the store.

Hernandez allegedly took the girl by the hand and led her to the cat food aisle where Hernandez allegedly began trying to kiss the girl, despite her asking him to stop, the affidavit alleges. Hernandez allegedly touched the girl’s breasts and buttocks and forced her hand into his pants before she broke away from him.

Hernandez contacted police after investigators posted a photo of him to a social media account seeking to identify him.

Hernandez was released on a $50,000 bond on the same day he was taken into custody.

If convicted of indecency with a child by contact, Hernandez faces two to 20 years in prison.