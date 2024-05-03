Sponsor

Doris Turner, age 78, of Hooks, Texas died May 3, 2024. She was born July 13, 1945 to Wallace and Celeste McKinney in Texarkana, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Ronald Turner, grandson Logan Turner, and brother Robbie McKinney.

Doris was a faithful member of Victory City Baptist Church and was co-owner of Turner’s Army Surplus.

Survivors include her daughter, Kellie Caskey and husband Chip of Texarkana, Texas; son, Kenny Turner and wife Debbie of Hooks, Texas; two grandsons, Andy Caskey and wife Jessica, Bailey Turner and wife Courtney; granddaughter, Kenley Turner and fiance Matt Jackson; four great-grandsons, Billy and Gunner Caskey, Westin and Hudson Turner; sister-in-law/ sister, Judy Turner Miller; special nephew, Chris Miller and family; special niece, Tammy McKinney and family; “other son”, Mike McKin; Bonus sister Sue Burgett, bonus sister and best friend Joyce Rains; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

All friends and family are invited to the graveside services which will be held at 10 AM, Monday, May 6, 2024 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

There will be no visitation per Mrs. Turner’s wishes.

The family will be at Doris Turner’s home to welcome friends and family.