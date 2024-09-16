Man Arrested after Toddler Shot in Leg

Sponsor

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 8:11 a.m., Officers from TTPD were dispatched to Wadley Hospital for a 2-year-old child that arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The juvenile’s mother was on scene with the child and advised that her other 8-year-old child located the firearm and accidentally shot the sibling while at their residence in Texarkana, Arkansas.

TAPD officers quickly responded and began the investigation. The mother advised that she and the injured child were dropped off at the hospital by her live-in boyfriend Breydan Ybarra. It was said that Ybarra also transported the 8-year-old sibling and another 5-year-old child to the children’s grandmother in Nash, TX.

Contact was made with the two children and the grandmother, and they were properly identified. The injured child was subsequently flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Ybarra was contacted by police as he was heading back to the residence. There was a brief check of the residence to ensure there were no other victims inside. A warrant check of Breydan Ybarra revealed that he is a convicted felon.

Ybarra was arrested for Possession of Firearm by Certain Person and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, all charges being felony offenses. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were notified and arrived at the residence where a search warrant was executed on the home and vehicle.

The status of the injured child is stable.