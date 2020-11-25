Man arrested for Miller County residential burglary

Advertisement

On Monday, November 16 Miller County Deputies responded to a residential burglary call in the Genoa area of Miller County. Reports indicated that a suspect forced entry into a residence and took several firearms and other items of property.

Miller County Sheriff’s Investigator Cody Hensley was assigned the case for follow up investigation. After conducting the follow-up investigation which included the utilization of area surveillance video, Inv. Hensley identified the suspect as Randy L. Works, 44 of Texarkana. A warrant was obtained for Burglary / Theft of Property.

On Tuesday, November 24 Miller County Deputy Mark Brown located and arrested Works at a residence on South Valley Road and transported him to the Miller County Detention Center. At the time of his arrest, Works was out on bond on two unrelated felony charges for Breaking or Entering and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Works remains in the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment on the new charges.

