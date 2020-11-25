Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith Will be Honored as a 2021 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Tour

Advertisement

Defensive Lineman (Texarkana, Texas/ Texas H.S.), the University of Oklahoma commit, will be officially honored tomorrow as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the eleventh episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.

The episode will be released tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

The Road to the Dome tour will continue to honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 15-episode series that is released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Having been selected to play in the twenty-first edition of the All-American Bowl, Smith will be celebrated as part of a special two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day presented by GEICO” honoring each of this year’s 100 All-Americans on Saturday January 2, on NBC.

NBC will broadcast the “All-American Dream,” a one-hour special showcasing the All-American Bowl history and highlighting the stories of several players from this year’s All-American Class, on Dec. 6.

Smith was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the NHL, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,500,000 unique television viewers and over 25,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 450 draft picks; 66 Super Bowl champions; 160 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, Joe Thomas, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

